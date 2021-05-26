Speciallady, Dan-DeVan donate to District Health Directorate in Asuogyaman-Atimpoku

The handing over of the items to the District Health Directorate in Asuogyaman-Atimpoku

Source: Speciallady Awareness, Dan-DeVan Disability Foundation

The COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 has restricted the work of many charitable organisations globally. Therefore, as a result of the pandemic, donations of medical supplies and services have been very limited.

Despite these challenges, Elizabeth Amoaa, founder of Speciallady Awareness continues to support Healthcare units.



Speciallady Awareness in collaboration with Dan-DeVan Disability Foundation donated wheelchairs and essential medical supplies to the District Health Directorate at Asuogyaman-Atimpoku on 25th May 2021.



Speciallady Awareness raises awareness on gynaecological conditions, combat menstrual poverty and gender bias in healthcare.



Since its establishment in 2017, the charity has successfully donated medical items and sanitary products worth thousands of pounds to educational establishments and hospitals.



Speciallady Awareness was founded by Elizabeth after a period of challenging health episodes. This motivated her to use her health journey to raise awareness on women reproductive health issues by encouraging women to seek early diagnosis and adequate treatment to prevent further medical complications.

Dan-DeVan Disability Foundation is an NGO and a subsidiary of the Dan-DeVan group of companies. The Dan-DeVan disability foundation reaches out to the less privileged in the society. Over the years, the NGO has supported disabled sportsmen to engage in many sports disciplines, such as wheelchair racing, wheelchair basketball etc.



In 2015, Dan-DeVan Disability Foundation organized the national wheelchair tennis camp in Kumasi and provided training aids for disabled people.



Dan-DeVan Disability Foundation continues to organise seminars and workshops for basic skills. Also, it supports many to acquire basic business skills to start their own business and support the underprivileged to acquire basic education.



Dan-DeVan Disability Foundation organized the first national amputee league championship. First ever of its kind to be played in West Africa.



Dan-DeVan Disability foundation have supported the Ghana Wheelchair Tennis with wheelchairs for their international tournament to be played in Ghana.

Speciallady Awareness and Dan-Devan Disability Foundation urges other charities to continue to support healthcare units during this global pandemic.



The donation of wheelchairs and medical essentials to the healthcare units was supported by Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III Charity Foundation, Icann Brands & Events Innovation, Koodoo and Kayatours Ghana.



