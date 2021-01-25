Speedy implementation of Ghana CARES program critical – Kwame Pianim

Kwame Pianim, an Economist

Renowned Ghanaian Economist, Kwame Pianim has advocated for the expeditious implementation of the COVID-19 Alleviation and Revitalization of Enterprise Support initiative, also known as the Ghana CARES programme which was launched in November 2020.

According to the economist, the $100 billion dollar initiative has the potential to accelerate the country’s recovery following the devastation caused by the pandemic.



The Ghana CARES “Obaatan pa” programme according to Government is expected to stabilize, revitalize and transform Ghana’s economy to create jobs and prosperity for Ghanaians over a three-year period. It is sequenced in two phases: a Stabilization Phase that runs from July to the end of the year 2020, and a medium-term Revitalization Phase from 2021-2023.



Monitoring from Citi TV‘s Point of View, Mr. Kwame Pianim called on Ghanaians to rally behind President Nana Akufo-Addo, following a favourable resolution of the ongoing election petition, to implement the Ghana CARES initiative.

“The Ghana CARES programme says we are going to give support to our industries to alleviate the challenges of COVID-19, stimulate Agriculture, with a focus on programs like planting for food and jobs. We should all help Nana Akufo-Addo to implement it after the court case is finished, and he’s declared President. The President needs to hit the ground running.”



Amongst its key areas of focus are supporting commercial farming and attracting educated youth into agriculture, building Ghana’s light manufacturing sector as well as the ICT/digital economy, while developing Ghana’s housing and construction industry, reviewing and optimizing the implementation of Government flagships and key programmes amongst others.



The renowned economist also reiterated the importance of not taking for granted the opportunities afforded Ghanaian businesses following a disruption to the global supply chain as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.