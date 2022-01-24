Sporti Merchant picks top award

The prestigious award was in recognition of its astuteness and excellence as a recruiting agency

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Leading recruiting outfits, Sporti Merchant Company Limited has been rewarded with the Most Treasured Recruitment Agency Honours at the Presidential Globe African Heroes Honours 2021 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The prestigious award was in recognition of its astuteness and excellence as a recruiting agency in the country.



Sporti Merchant emerged tops after painstaking research by renowned research body Bureau of Research on Governance and Commerce Administration (BORGCA), having succeeded in reducing unemployment in Ghana and Africa.



They have helped over 10,000 Ghanaians since 2012, including free recruitment for over 800 Ghanaians at the Abu Dhabi National Expo in Dubai.



The Chief Executive Officer of Sporti Merchant Company Limited, Mr Osei Boakye Arko expressed his appreciation for the recognition saying, "We are most grateful to the organizers for the honour, it will indeed urge us on to do more our country and continent."



The Chief Executive Chancellor, His Meritorious Eminence Dr Christian Kwetey Kweitsu, the Federal Council President of World Diplomatic Federation (WODIF) in his address said: "The World Diplomatic Federation and its affiliates partners cherish in honouring individuals and corporate institutions to bait and urge people to do more for society.



"Let us get focused with our dreams and ensure we achieve them than being bothered with matters that are not necessary.

"The WODIF looks up to situations to honour deserving people in our society than rather to wait to see one passing on to eternity before acknowledging his/her achievements."



He added "It is our obligation and our mission to project the goodwill of the people. It is painful, seeing great men and women gone to eternity without being recognized and honoured for the successes made in their time.



"Every human institution should understand that the world is looking up to our impact and downtrends in life, so must endeavour to forge ahead, irrespective of the challenges that may culminate.



"Nonetheless, Madam chair-person, the media, politicians, public servants, Clergy and Traditional, let us use our positions to create historic legendary livelihoods and be ready to leave legacies for the next generation to follow and keep for life.



"Madam chairperson, we would want to use this august occasion to congratulate you and foresee to meeting our international award scheme dubbed PHERENIKE in the United States which is one of the fewer awards recognized as most prestigious in the world history. The award scheme will soon be launched. Our Viscount Lord Isaac Rockson will throw more light to our subsequent awards."



The Federal Council President of WODIF Professor Victor Yankah, Faculty of Arts, University of Cape Coast (UCC) in his speech said: "The Theme is Sustaining The Integrity of Ghana Through Exemplary Leadership and Holistic Discipline the links between the three key terms are remarkable. But I would like to discuss them in reverse order – bottom-up, as it were. A holistically disciplined people would lead to the evolution of disciplined and exemplary leaders from amongst them, and they would eventually build a nation that stands tall in integrity amongst the comity of nations.

"Let’s begin with holistic discipline. What breed of youth are we raising? I have interacted with our youth in lecture rooms, in trotros in the streets and other places and one thing hits me in the face with the force of a sledgehammer. Our youth are losing three vital things: our culture, creativity and patriotism. I would blame the first two on both external and internal forces. The third I would blame on our internal negligence."



He added "We easily blame our loss of culture on the appetite of our youth to see everything foreign as the best, but we have forgotten that as a nation, we have encouraged this situation by inflicting a foreign constitution on ourselves. Our dear nation is touted as a beacon of democracy in Africa, and I doff my hat to the crafters of our national constitution. But, apparently in our excitement and hurry to operate a democracy, perhaps, owing to the fact that we had been under a military regime for a long time, we overlooked a few potential threats to our nationhood."



He noted that, "....Secondly, and this is my suggestion which might sound ridiculous and belated, We have regions of unequal population, yet we compute the winner of our presidential race on fifty percent plus one, whatever that means. Why don’t we allocate percentages to the regions based on the populations so that if a particular candidate wins a particular region he takes that percentage. Then, in the end, we compute the totals in percentages and declare our president.



"Creativity. Most nations develop according as they solve the problems they are confronted with. The western world used their creativity to solve their problems which are in most cases different from ours. Our problem is that we quickly fall on their ready-made solutions, some of which are not really suited to our peculiar situation. Let me give an example I have used elsewhere. We switched to driving on the right from the left on 4th August 1974. Culturally, it is a mark of disrespect to wave or greet someone with the left hand. For those of us who drive, attempt to wave at someone with your right hand while driving and you understand what I’m driving at. Our educational system should encourage creativity and inventiveness. Our curriculum developers should eschew foreign influences that tend to detract from our culture as well as blight their creativity".



The event, arranged by Rectitude International Mission (RIM), WODIF and powered by BORGCA was chaired by Her Excellency Rina Yakuel Kerzner.