Sportybet may not be among the oldest betting companies in Ghana but it has taken the gambling industry by storm. In this Sportybet review, discover more about the sportsbook, including answers to frequently asked questions about the bookmaker.



Reviewing Sports and Betting Markets on Sportybet Ghana



From the moment you land on the Sportybet website, it is immediately evident that a bettor is in for some real betting fun. Sportybet Ghana features a fairly large amount of sports.



While football is the main focus on the Sportybet landing page, players can still place bets on basketball, tennis, ice hockey, American football, handball, American football, and other sports. At the time of writing this Sportybet review, there were at least 20 traditional sports on the betting site.



Punters can also place bets on virtual sports, eFootball, eSports and Sportybet games such as Hi-Lo, Keno and Roulette. The betting markets on Sportybet Ghana are many. The bookmaker features football leagues from at least 60 countries, which includes major European competitions such as UCL and Europa League.



EPL, League 1, Bundesliga, Serie A and La Liga as the main leagues featured on the sports section. The betting markets are notwithstanding comprehensive. You can place 1X2 bet, Overs/unders, both teams to score, handicap, half time results and other bets.



Sportybet Ghana Odds and Limits



With lots of sports on which to place a bet, the next question is how much can you stake? Also, are the odds on Sportybet Ghana player-friendly? In this Sportybet review, we can confirm that the sportsbook features some of the best odds in the market.



We compared odds on Sportybet and available offers on Betway. While there are slight variations, Sportybet Ghana compares well with leading sportsbooks such as Betway, which is known for the best odds in the market.



And when it comes to the betting limits, you can place a minimum stake of 1 GHS. The maximum bet on Sportybet Ghana is 35, 000 GHS. Moreover, the maximum payout on the sportsbook is 200, 000 GHS.



Available Promotions on Sportybet Ghana



We also wanted to find out about promotions on Sportybet Ghana. Thus, reviewing available offers on the promotions page was paramount. While we noted that the bookmaker does not have a lot of promotions at the moment, here is what we found:

Up to 350% Bet Boost on Multiple Bet



Earn a 350% bet boost on 3 or more selections. The minimum odds playable to qualify for the bonus are 1.20. You do not qualify if a stake has been fully cashed out. The minimum bonus is a 3% boost for a 3-fold bet.



Match of the Day Live Odds Boost



Place a pre-match bet or play Sportybet live games for a competitive live odds boost. Only qualifying game selections apply.



Sportybet Welcome Bonus



New players who register with Sportybet Ghana get a welcome bonus of 150% on the first deposit. The bookmaker also gives you bettors a discount of up to 100 GHS on the deposit.



Additional Betting Features of Sportybet Ghana



To a punter signing up with Sportybet Ghana for the first time, a question of which features will aid your gaming experience is vital. Thus, we also wanted to find out which features make the site stand out from competitors. The following are notable additional features of the sportsbook:



Sportybet Instant Cash-out



Sportybet offers instant cash-out from as little as 1 GHS. Note that bets that have been placed using Sportybet gifts are not eligible for cash-out.



Sportybet Odds Boost



Sportybet Odds boost lets you take advantage of the best odds the bookmaker has to offer. On the homepage, you will see matches with the best odds.

Sportybet Virtuals



Another interesting feature of Sportybet is the sporty virtual game. Here, we noted that you can play the instant, scheduled and golden virtual games. Click 'play' on any section and have fun.



Sportybet Ghana Jackpot



Another notable feature of Sportybet Ghana is the jackpot, which constitutes 11 games. At the time of writing this Sportybet review, the jackpot prize stood at 75,000 GHS.



In-Play Betting and Live Streaming on Sportybet Ghana



Sportybet Ghana liv- in-play is an interesting feature to explore if you are registering now. With the in-play betting feature, you can still place bets even after a match has started. Moreover, you can stream live games on the betting site via Sportybet TV (STV).



How to Place In-Play Bets and Can You Watch Streaming Of Sports Events



To place in-play bets, navigate to the ‘live games’ section on Sportybet and click any live match. The label ‘upcoming live’ lets you know which games to expect on the Sportybet live games section. Live games feature all types of betting markets available in pre-match selections. Place a live match bet based on real-time game stats.



Sportybet Cash-out



Cash-out is a popular feature on betting sites. And on Sportybet, there are mainly three ways of cashing out your winnings in real-time. Use the cash-out feature for unsettled bets. Or, use partial cash-out for single and multiple bets. With single bets, you can cash-out ten times. For multiple bets, you can only cash-out five times.



Alternatively, use auto cash-out by setting a withdrawal threshold after placing a bet. To use the cash-out feature on Sportybet Ghana, navigate to your bet slip and initiate the process on legible bets. In this Sportybet review, let’s state that cash-out terms and conditions apply.



Sportybet mobile app is another useful feature. If you are visiting Sportybet Ghana for the first time, download the app directly from the site. Next, install the APK file and enjoy instant gaming on-the-go. The app offers quick access to the Sportybet sportsbook. The design interface is simple and user-friendly, just like the Sportybet desktop platform.



FAQs about Sportybet Ghana



New players registering with a sportsbook often have lots of questions to which they need answers. It is the case with becoming a Sportybet customer. A question such as how do you sign-up is, therefore, not far-fetched. Here are some questions we asked when testing the platform and the corresponding answers we received:



How Do You Contact Sportybet Customer Support?



In this Sportybet review, note that there are several ways of contacting Sportybet customer support agents. Live chat is especially popular for punters who need instant feedback on their queries. Other ways of contacting support include via telephone no. 054013222,



email at and social media through Sportybet Twitter and Facebook accounts.



Are My Details Secure With Sportybet Ghana?



Yes, Sportybet offers secure registration and betting using the latest website security features. Note that the betting site is fully licensed and regulated by the gaming commission of Ghana.



Who Is Allowed to Register With Sportybet Ghana?



First off, you must be a citizen of Ghana to access the Sportybet Ghana sportsbook. Secondly, new players must have attained the legal gambling age of 18+ years to register their details on the platform. Moreover, players must have a mobile phone to complete the registration process on Sportybet.



How Can I Download Sportybet App?



The process of downloading the Sportybet app is simple. Visit Sportybet.com/Ghana and locate the app download icon at the top. Click it to download the APK file. The process is simple and fast.

What Is The Deposit Limit On Sportybet Ghana?



After exploring the site, we can confirm that you can deposit a minimum of 1 GHS to your betting account. The maximum deposit is 20, 000 GHS.



Can I Deposit To By Sportybet Account Via A Paybill Number?



Yes, you can fund your Sportybet account via Paybill. To do so, dial *711*222# on your mobile phone and then indicate the amount. Follow the next prompts to complete the process. You can only use your mobile phone number to fund your account. Also, note that the minimum deposit of 1 GHS remains the same even if you are using a Paybill number.



Which Payment Methods are accepted on Sportybet Ghana?



At the moment, Sportybet only accepts deposits via mobile money wallets. They include Vodafone, MTN, Airtel Money and Tigo. Use the Sportybet deposit option on the website to fund your account or the Paybill number. While another Sportybet review says something different, we can state categorically that the banking options on the betting site are limited to mobile money.



How Do I Get Sportybet Gift Discounts After Signing Up?



To qualify for the discount gifts on Sportybet, you must first have an active account. Next, login and place bets on odds of 3.15 or more. Fund your account and get 150% cash back or up to 100 GHS in discount credits.



Sportybet Review: Our Final Review and Opinion



We recommend Sportybet to new punters looking for a gaming site that focuses on sports betting. And if you need a gaming site with competitive odds, Sportybet is a great place to check. Sportybet boosted odds is especially ideal for punters who need value bets.



However, the gaming site should improve to include more banking options to be more competitive and accommodating. Moreover, Sportybet Ghana should include more games in the Champions League and Europa League category.