Staff of Ghana Supply Company refutes unfounded claims to remove MD

Jawol Binapadam Abraham is the Managing Director of the Ghana Gas Supply Company Limited

Source: Voiceless Media

The entire staff of the Ghana Supply Company Limited (GSCL) have rejected a frivolous and unfounded online publication stating that the staff of GSCL are demanding the removal of the current Managing Director, Mr. Abraham Jawol.

In a rejoinder issued by the staff of GSCL, "the publication which was deficient in providing any tangible reason for the removal of Mr. Jawol, saw the three branches of the GSCL thus, Airport, Tema and Head Office branches in a timely press release stated emphatically that, they have no idea as to who is behind this devilish plot, and completely disassociate themselves from having knowledge about such false accusation."



It added that, "meanwhile, a common theme that runs through the press releases of these branches lauded the hardwork, competence, and integrity of Mr. Jawol, the current Managing Director[Jawol Binapadam Abraham]."



"They also countered this false publication with some of the outstanding achievements of Mr. Jawol, stating that under the competent watch of Mr. Jawol, he has been able to influence the commissioning of a Board for the company, which used to operate without a board."

Meanwhile, Mr. Jawol according to the staff, has ensured that debts that the company owed are now paid and in fact, have rather been gaining much returns, adding that, staff salaries which used to be in arrears are now fully paid and improved and staff now smile to the bank at the end of every month.



"Based on these unique achievements of Mr. Jawol, all staff of the GSCL emphatically states that, they are solidly behind retainment of their Managing Director and advise the general public to ignore any claims of the staff calling for the removal of the Managing Director."



The rejoinder however said Mr Abraham Jawol was last year recognised for reviving a heavily indebted poor state agency and making it attractive for business since his appointment.