Staff of TOR interdicted over fuel dissapearnace, transfer losses

• Some staff of the Tema Oil Refinery have been interdicted

• This follows an investigation conducted by the Interim Management Committee of the state-owned company



• The investigation has uncovered product storage and transfer losses in the company



The Interim Management Committee of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) says an ongoing investigation it is undertaking into product storage and transfer losses have uncovered several alleged corrupt dealings involving some staff.



In a press release dated October 5, 2021, the Interim Management Committee of TOR stated that the discovery has led to the interdiction of some staff pending the outcome of the investigations.



Listed among a number of corrupt dealings uncovered by the Committee was the disappearance of some 18 drums of electrical cables worth GH¢10.4 million.



Also listed is the disappearance of some 105, 927 litres of Gas oil on September 4, 2021.

“Consequently, a number of staff members who hold various positions of responsibility with respect to the transfer of products have been queried and interdicted, pending the outcome of investigations,” the release stated.



While assuring that the investigations will continue to be done in accordance with the law, the Committee emphasized that it will recall any of the interdicted staff who will be found innocent while those found to have misconducted themselves will be dealt with in accordance with the law.



“While the investigations are ongoing, we urge all staff to remain calm and be rest assured that the investigations are being conducted in accordance with due process of law. Anyone cleared in the process will be recalled from interdiction while any form of liability will be dealt with in accordance with law.”



