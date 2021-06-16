Stakeholders in fisheries sector discuss comprehensive strategic framework for sustainable development

Stakeholders of the two-day workshop in a group photo

Source: Eye on Port

Various stakeholders in the fisheries sector of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have ended a two-day workshop to discuss the Comprehensive Strategic Framework for Sustainable Development of Fisheries and Aquaculture and unlock the potential of fisheries and aquaculture for nutrition, welfare and sustainable growth.

The workshop was organised by the ECOWAS Agriculture and Rural Development Directorate, under the Project to Improve Regional Governance of Fishery in West Africa.



The Director of Agriculture and Rural Development at the ECOWAS Commission, Alain Sy Traoré and the Food and Agriculture Organization’s Africa Regional Senior Fisheries and Aquaculture Officer, Ndiaga Gueye highlighted the importance of the workshop to journalists.



“We are intending to have a moment to discuss and popularize the strategic framework for fisheries and aquaculture sustainable framework that was adopted by the Ministry in charge of Fisheries and Aquaculture of all the 15 ECOWAS member states,” he said.

Chief Director of Ghana’s Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Kwesi Armo Himbson who represented the sector Minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson said the importance of the fisheries sector to the socio-economic development of ECOWAS member states cannot be over-emphasized.



“If you take a look at Ghana, our marine fish stocks are declining and there is the need to address that and also find out how we can fill any gaps so if there is a workshop looking at strategies then it is very useful to us. This is because as a country, we are looking at how to improve the marine stock and also turning to aquaculture development to see how we can use that to fill the gaps in the declining tonnage of fish,” he said.