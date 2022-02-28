Stakeholders to discuss whether or not Single Spine should be maintained

Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffuor Awuah

Stakeholders at the ongoing labour conference in Koforidua in the Eastern Region will be discussing topics including whether or not the implementation of the Single Spine Salary Structure should continue.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the conference on Monday, February 28, Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffuor Awuah also said whether or not the policy has achieved its purpose will also be considered.



“Usually, on annual basis, members of the public sector during negotiations committee will meet and negotiate on an agreeable limit of increment. When so done it cuts across and you do not have any individual group coming to you to negotiate.



“So anytime you hear of any industrial action within the public space it is not about base pay, it is rather about some condition of service which is peculiar to that particular organization.

“But with that of general increment, we have always had a smooth application of that. But I must admit, of late we have had calls made to us by some organizations that they want to opt-out. This conference will look at it as to whether or not the single spine has actually lived its purpose, whether we should maintain it or whether we should make changes in its applications.”



The Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS) is one of the major components of the Single Spine Pay Policy (SSPP) introduced by the Government of Ghana and got implemented in 2010, to regulate the payment of public service workers especially those under article 190 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.