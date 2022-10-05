Stakeholders urge government to create conducive environment for growth of coconut sector

Coconut

The government has been urged to provide an environment conducive and congenial for the growth of the coconut industry.

It is the position of stakeholders and industry players that with the right support from the government, Ghana could rake in a significant amount of revenue from the $31billion target set for the industry by 2026.



This call is among a number of resolutions reached by farmers, investors, organizations and other key institutions in the coconut sector at the end of the 2022 edition of the International Coconut Festival.



The stakeholders averred at the end of the conference that the government through the formulation of policies and introduction of far-reaching interventions, the provision of materials and logistics and capacity-building programs for actors in the coconut industry create an industry that will generate foreign income for the state.



The government was implored to create the right conditions for the youth to embrace the coconut academy program which aims at getting the youth interested in coconut production.



The 20-point resolution also demanded of the government provide the needed resources to institutions like the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, (GEPA), the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).

Excerpts of the resolutions cited by GhanaWeb state; “that state institutions in the coconut value chain should be resourced to build the capacity of actors in the coconut industry. Planting materials and other logistics must be made available to actors to achieve Ghana’s coconut production target.



“That an enabling environment should be created for the youth (coconut academy) to nurture the youth into optimum utilisation of the coconut value chain. State institutions like GEPA, TCDA, CSIR, GFZA, GIPC etc should be well resourced financially to execute their mandate with regards to the coconut value chain.



“That government should formulate policies that will advance the acquisition and tenure regime for coconut farmlands.”



The International Coconut Festival is an annual event that draws stakeholders, investors and relevant institutions to deliberate on ways of developing the sector.