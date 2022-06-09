Stakeholders urged to increase investment in agriculture

File Photo: Farmers working

Source: GNA

Stakeholders in the agricultural sector have been urged to increase investment in the sector to improve farm practices, especially in rural areas, to reduce poverty.

Mr Saaka Alhassan Wuntira, the Northern Regional Sales Officer of Crop Doctor Ghana Limited, who made the call, said sustainable agricultural development was one of the important tools for poverty reduction in the country.



Mr Wuntira was speaking in an interview with Ghana News Agency in Tamale.



He called on stakeholders to partner with the private sector to implement supplementary strategies to promote agricultural systems to improve the conditions of farming in the communities.



He expressed the need for stakeholders to educate rural farmers to adopt new agricultural practices and farm technologies to improve farming.

He called on the Department of Agriculture to assist farmers to develop their farm technical skills to help them to increase productivity, reduce poverty and minimise food insecurity.



Mr Wuntira said due to the challenges in the agriculture sector, Crop Doctor Ghana Limited had shown commitment to transforming agriculture by introducing MICROMEC Farm Machinery for Farmers across the country by offering a low-cost, easy to use and maintain, affordable and efficient equipment that created prosperity in the rural communities for farmers.



He said there were a variety of machines for land preparation, planting, spraying, harvesting and threshing to post-harvest solutions with flexible payment plans.



He said this was to enhance the livelihoods of farmers as well as the sustainability of the country’s agricultural systems.