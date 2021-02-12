Stanbic Bank presents first batch of 200 laptops to KNUST

A photo of the donation exercise

Source: Stanbic Bank Ghana

Stanbic Bank Ghana has presented 100 laptops to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to aid teaching and learning in the school.

The donation is in fulfilment of a commitment made to KNUST in November last year, to support underprivileged students in the school with 200 laptops over the next four years.



Speaking at a short presentation ceremony at the Vice Chancellor’s Office on the KNUST campus, Head of Marketing and Communication at Stanbic Bank, Mawuko Afadzinu, emphasized the importance of the partnership between the two institutions and the relevance of the donation.



“This partnership is important for several reasons: when we are able to bring our abilities together to impact lives and in this case impact on at least 100 very bright minds, it could have a transformational effect over and beyond whatever we perceive. Not only are we influencing individuals, but we also get the opportunity to influence their pockets and possibly their community We will review the impact of what we have done and if there is potential and capacity to do more, we are open to increasing the scale, guided by the quality and impact we are getting”, Mr. Afadzinu said.



“Our new CEO, Mr. Kwamina Asomaning, is extremely interested in creating hope and opportunities for the youth because it's been the bane of many countries. One of the worrying concerns we have observed is creating hope and opportunities for the youth, which is indeed the bane of many countries. That is why Stanbic Bank is happy to team up with like-minded people and institutions to persecute this agenda”, said Mawuko Afadzinu.

Vice-Chancellor of the KNUST, Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson, who received the items on behalf of the school said the donation will help the school manage the new demands of teaching and learning as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson, “We can only succeed if we leverage on the partnerships available to us and therefore for us at KNUST, we cherish constructive relationships like the one we have with Stanbic Bank. Whether we like it or not, COVID has come to change the way we do things and for us as a University, the blended approach to teaching and learning has come to stay. We needed to immediately jump onto the bandwagon of E-Learning and we fell on Stanbic Bank for their support. We are extremely grateful for their support and commitment to making sure that our students have the best learning experience no matter the circumstance”.



This latest commitment complements Stanbic Bank’s interventions aimed at supporting education in the country.

