Stanbic bank pledges 200 laptops for underprivileged students at KNUST

Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, Vice Chancellor of the KNUST (second from right) with KNUST officials

Source: Stanbic Bank Ghana

Stanbic Bank Ghana, as part of its corporate social investment, has committed to support underprivileged students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) with 200 laptops. The laptops, of which 50 will be delivered every year over the next four years, are valued at GHS800,000.

Speaking at signing-in ceremony at the Vice Chancellor’s Office on the KNUST campus, Mawuko Afadzinu, said the commitment is in line with the bank’s vision of driving the growth of the country by ensuring that the country’s future is secured through good education.



“We believe the best way to secure the future of this country is to give our children the best education. It is for this reason we decided to support those who have the potential to do great exploits but lack the necessary wherewithal, in terms or money and logistics, to do so.



This is in direct consonance with Stanbic Bank’s vision of driving the country’s growth and we are confident that the laptops together with ongoing efforts to improve teaching and learning in the country will go a long way in doing that”, Mawuko Afadzinu said.

Vice Chancellor of the KNUST, Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, who received the items on behalf of the school expressed gratitude to Stanbic Bank for the gesture and promised to ensure that the laptops, when acquired would be used for the exact purpose for which they were bought.



This latest commitment complements Stanbic Bank’s interventions aimed at supporting education in the country. The bank in recognition of the critical role education plays in national development introduced an education plan that provides a protection and investment plan to help customers guarantee funds for payment of their children’s education up to the highest level.



Stanbic Bank’s education plan provides an insurance cover that ensures that the education of customers are not truncated in the unfortunate event of their demise or in the case of permanent disability before the plan matures.

