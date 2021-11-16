Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC named the Digital Bank of the Year

The award comes on the backdrop of the Bank’s 125th year anniversary in Ghana

Source: Standard Chartered Bank

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC has once again bagged the prestigious Digital Bank of the Year award while its groundbreaking banking platform, SC Mobile, was named the Mobile Banking App of the Year at the 2021 Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards (GITTA).

These accolades were extended to Standard Chartered during the 11th GITTA Awards Gala for its continuous excellent service, innovation, and utilization of cutting-edge technology in the provision of banking services to its clients.



Standard Chartered reclaiming the awards it won last year underscores its position as the undisputed leader and authority in Ghana’s digital banking service provision. It also comes on the back of the Bank marking its 125th Anniversary in Ghana with a renewed focus to continue leading the banking industry with purpose and take a stronger stand for impact.



Acknowledging the awards, Yvonne Fosua Gyebi, Head, Consumer, Private and Business Banking at Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC noted that the Bank is proud to have been recognized again for its tremendous effort in providing cutting edge digital banking services to its customers.



“During the recently concluded Standard Chartered FinTech Festival, it was clear that innovation is the key in transforming the financial landscape and for the past 5 years, it has been our utmost priority to simplify banking through innovative digital solutions like the SC Mobile Digital Banking Platform which allows customers to seamlessly transact remotely at any time.”



With the introduction of enviable digital banking solutions like the SCB DigiAdvisory for Wealth Management Advisory, flagship Straight2Bank Next Gen platform for corporate clients, and the award-winning SC Mobile App, Standard Chartered continues to blaze the trail and remains committed to advancing best-in-class user experiences with new real-time payment capabilities.

The SC Mobile Digital Banking platform, since its inception in 2016, has won many awards and evolved from an app that just allowed money transfers to a fully functional Digital Bank in your



hands that allow prospective and existing customers to open bank accounts as well as invest in any of the Wealth Management offerings without being present at the bank. With over 70+ services available on the SC Mobile platforms, we have infused them into clients’ daily lifestyles.



“Reclaiming these two accolades truly demonstrates our brand promise Here for good. This is alive 125 years later and we shall continue to put our clients at the center of all our innovations, products, and services. Standard Chartered will also continue making strategic investments in technology to augment the bank’s innovative drive and improve on our already existing digital banking platforms”, noted Yvonne.



Now in their 11th year, the Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards (GITTA) has become the cornerstone that promotes and celebrates successful ICT innovations across various sectors and industries in Ghana.