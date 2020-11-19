Standard Chartered Ghana declared Digital Bank of the Year

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited was named the Digital Bank of the Year during the 2020 Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards (GITTA) while its robust and secure mobile banking platform, SC Mobile, was declared Mobile Banking App of the Year.

The two awards were announced during the 10th GITTA Awards Gala and underscore Standard Chartered Bank’s position as the undisputed leader and authority in Ghana’s digital banking service providers.



Commenting on the awards, Head Retail Banking, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited, Yvonne Gyebi said, “These local and global awards highlight our focus and commitment to providing a convenient, safe, secure and seamless digital banking experience for our clients anywhere and anytime”.



In February 2019, Standard Chartered launched the SC Mobile App, a full digital bank to provide the best digital lifestyle for clients to meet their banking needs. The App has enhanced features that allow clients to execute all their banking needs from a mobile device making banking very convenient and enjoyable.



Through digital channels such as the SC Mobile App and Straight2Bank, the Bank offers banking services such as onboarding of clients in under 25 minutes and up to 70 of the most common service requests without the need for an extensive physical branch network.



In addition, enhanced services like cardless cash transactions, mobile money transfers, inter and intra bank transfers, bill payments to listed service providers, investments market insights and products such as mutual funds and T-Bills are available.



“Our dedicated team shall continue to innovate so our clients, who are our inspiration and the reason we continually strive for excellence, can enjoy the best possible digital banking lifestyle. We are Standard Chartered and we are Here for good” she added.

The two awards come on the backdrop of several local and global awards that Standard Chartered Bank Ghana has won in 2020 including;



• Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2020 that recognized Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited as Africa’s Best Bank for Transformation.



• Global Finance Magazine named Standard Chartered Bank the World’s Best Consumer Digital Bank in Ghana for the 8th consecutive year.



• Asian Banker Middle East and Africa Regional Awards that named Standard Chartered Bank the Best Retail Bank in Ghana



• UK-based Global Business Outlook Awards 2020 that adjudged Standard Chartered Bank the Best Wealth Management Bank in Ghana



Now in their landmark 10th year, the Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards (GITTA) have become the cornerstone that promotes and celebrates successful ICT innovations across various sectors and industries in Ghana.

