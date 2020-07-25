Press Releases

Standard Chartered stands red with Liverpool FC

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited Head Office

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited has lighted the Head Office building red to celebrate Liverpool Football Club winning the English Premier League in the 2019/2020 season.

The regular grey colour of the building has been replaced with the red colours of Liverpool FC as part of the celebrations. LiverpoolFC won the EPL title after three decades following an action packed 5-3 win against Chelsea FC at the iconic Anfield Stadium. The Reds mathematically won the title last month but lifted the trophy on Wednesday.



As part of the continued money can’t buy experience for staff, clients and supporters, the bank organised a virtual viewing to support the Reds lift the trophy. Commenting on the win, Head Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing, Asiedua Addae said, Congratulations to Liverpool FC champions of the world, Europe and now England! As the main club partner for ten years we are proud to have witnessed this talented team grow under the management of Jürgen Klopp. We stand red with LFC and fans all over the world to celebrate their success, their dedication, and this incredible moment in the Club’s history.

Standard Chartered is the official sponsor of Liverpool football club since 2010. As main partner for 10 years , we are proud to celebrate and #StandRed with Liverpool FC.

Source: Standard Chartered

