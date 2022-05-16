Start your business with the little capital you have – Entrepreneurs advised

Potential entrepreneurs are advised to start their businesses with the small capital they have

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Soko Bags, Yaa Birago, has urged young ladies who are looking to go into entrepreneurship but have not found the financial motivation to start with the little they have.

In an interview with host, Eunice Tornyi on the African Women’s Voices Show on eTV Ghana, Madam Birago, said it’s important for young ladies who do not have the financial support to set-up a business to start small.



“I would say just start. Start with anything that you have because if the vision is actually from God and the vision is actually true, things will start to align when you kickstart. Don’t worry about the resources that you don’t have. Just start with the little that you have”, she said.

Madam Birago disclosed that she started Soko Bags with a capital of thousand Ghana cedis, adding that "I purchased only one machine and with time, I made profits which was later used to buy more machines for the business”.



“Essentially, just start with what you have, be confident, know what your value is, know what you’re offering, your value proposition and know why people would need to buy your product. Just start and eventually, everything will come together”, she said.