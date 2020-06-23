Press Releases

Start your ride-hailing business for free with Onde Race business booster

Onde, a tech company powering 200+ ride-hailing businesses in 65 countries, announces Onde Race — a contest for daring entrepreneurs with a strategic vision.

Onde Race is a ride-hailing competition for those who aim to become real competitors for global companies like Uber, Lyft, and Careem, but don’t have a reliable software to launch yet.



The winner will get a chance to start a ride-hailing business in their city or country for free with full tech and marketing support from Onde.



The grand prize is Onde’s Premium service package worth $15,000. A runner-up will get $5,000 for a marketing campaign on any advertising platform.



A third-place winner will receive a 50% discount on any White Label package by Onde.

Ready to take your chances? Submit your business plan and a short introductory video about your future company by July 15, 2020.



Winners will be chosen by Onde business and marketing professionals based on how consistent, detailed, and realistic the business plan is, as well as the innovative vision shown in the short video. The award ceremony will take place on July 23 at the Ride.Right.Now online conference.



Onde has been developing white-label software for booking cabs, delivery, and other on-demand services for over 9 years now.



The solution is perfectly scalable and suitable for businesses aiming to become a real ride-hailing market leader. This is your chance to challenge the status quo on the mobility market and disrupt

