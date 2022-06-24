Startups need long-term capital to grow progressively – Economist

Emmanuel Amoah-Darkwah, Chartered Economist

Small businesses need patient capital to cushion them, Economist

Chartered Economist, Emmanuel Amoah-Darkwah, has called for the provision of long-term capital for startups to prevent their collapse within a span of 5 to 10 years.



According to him, the lack of patient capital in the Ghanaian system accounts for the collapse of many small businesses.



Speaking on etvghana, he said, “You see, we don’t have a lot of patient capital in the system and that is why we have businesses unable to grow beyond 10 years. But if we have patient capital, whereby a startup is given credit and has about 5 or 10 years grace period, then these startups will be able to shore up their businesses".

The economist believes start-ups should be given patient capital once their businesses have proven to be viable and have lasted beyond two years.



He however lamented that, with the country's current debt rate, it is unable to offer such help to small businesses.



“We need to give patient capital to businesses which will be over 5 years so they can grow steadily. But with our current rate of debt, we are unable to support smaller businesses grow steadily,” he lamented.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on June 14, 2022, launched the Development Bank Ghana.



The bank aims at making long-term funding available to the private sector.

