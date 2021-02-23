Statement in solidarity with LGBT+ Ghanaians by a collective of Ghanaian feminists

Wunpini Mohammed is a feminist and one of the persons who signed this release

Source: Wunpini Mohammed

We are Ghanaian feminists writing in solidarity with LGBT+ Rights Ghana and queer and transgender Ghanaians everywhere. We write to show the community that you are not alone.

Further, we hope this statement can help other Ghanaians who feel supportive know that they do not have to be cowed by the violent rhetoric of the government, the press, and the religious sector.



The violence directed at the community in the wake of their office launch demonstrates the vitriolic conditions under which queer Ghanaians live and why such a community space is needed.



We reject the current onslaught of religious, media, and state violence meted out against queer and transgender people, who are simply asserting their God-given right to exist with dignity and safety.



The backlash against LGBT+ Rights Ghana follows a trend of moral panic led by the media, religious groups, and political figures. Whenever queer Ghanaians demand rights, respect, and safety in our own country, these leaders use the guise of morality and concern to push a violent agenda.



Their agenda is harmful to queer and trans Ghanaians, and it ultimately seeks to control how all Ghanaians live, regardless of their sexuality. We are already witnessing the toll these attacks take on people’s lives.



As a result of the recent media frenzy, many LGBT+ persons are facing increasing threats of violence online, at work and in their homes. Community members have been threatened with evictions, forced marriage and employment termination.



As feminists, we believe that the patriarchal and colonial constructions of gender and sexuality that shape social expectations and norms not only hurt the LGBT+ community, but continue to keep other marginalized groups--including poor women, sex workers, people with dreadlocs, amongst others--oppressed and constantly policed.



We align our political perspective with a radical vision of freedom and justice for all people in Ghana, which is also enshrined in our Constitution.



Of the undersigned, some of us identify as LGBT+, and others identify differently. Our genders are wide-ranging, our geographic locations are in Ghana and its vast Diaspora, and our life experiences are diverse. What binds us is a shared vision for the freedom and liberation of all people, particularly those who are most marginalised in our communities.



We unapologetically and unreservedly stand in support of LGBT+ people to live with dignity and under safe conditions in Ghana. And we call on allies to do the work of speaking up for queer and trans people as they are subjected to violence by the state, religious institutions and the public.



For inquiries about this statement, please contact Dr. Anima Adjepong at adjepoaa@ucmail.uc.edu. You may add your name to the letter here.



Signed,



1.Anima Adjepong, PhD, USA



2.Nana Yaa Agyepong, Ghana



3.Shakia Asamoah, USA



4.Akua Gyamerah, DrPh, USA



5.M. A. Marfo, Young Feminists Collective, Ghana



6.Wunpini Mohammed, PhD, USA



7.Rita Nketiah, PhD, Canada



8.Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah, Ghana



9.Abena Benewaa Fosu, Ghana



10.Malaika Aryee-Boi, Ghana



11.Shelia Adufutse, Ghana

12.Abena Awuku, Netherlands



13.Raphaela M.A. Rockson, Ghana



14.Fatima B. Derby, Ghana



15.Godfried Asante, PhD, San Diego State University, USA



16.Akosua Hanson, Ghana



17.Abena Darko, Ghana



18.Joseph Ewoodzie, PhD, Davidson College, USA



19.Amma Dodi, USA



20.Johlyn Fallah, UK



21.Sylvia Bawa, PhD, York University, Canada



22.Nobiana Dodi, USA



23.Adwoa Asante, Ghanafeminism.com USA



24.Makafui Ahorney, Ghana



25.Sayidatu Mariam Ibrahim, University of Ghana, Ghana



26.Ama Amponsah, Canada



27.Elvina Quaison, Ghana



28.Christine Hanson, SOH, Ghana



29.Kafui Offori, Ghana



30.Portia Asantewaa Duah, Feminist, Ghana



31.Ria Boss, Ghana



32.Adoley Pappoe, Israel



33.Adaeze Williams, Nigeria



34.Salma Shanni, Ghana

35.Tracy N. K. Owoo, Ghana



36..Debbie Frempong, USA



37..Emma Dodi, USA



38.Maame Akua Marfo, Ghana



39.Debbie Owusu-Akyeeah, Canadian Center for Gender and Sexual Diversity, Canada



40.Portia Asantewaa Duah, Videographer, Ghana



41.Ismael Montana, PhD, Northern Illinois University, USA



42.Shone Edem, Key Watch Ghana, Ghana



43.Wisdom, Solace Initiative , Ghana



44.Alliance for Equality and Diversity (AfED), Ghana



45.Kwame Edwin Out, PhD, University of Virginia, USA



46.Emmanuel Owusu-Bonsu, FOKN Bois / Wanlov the Kubolor, Ghana



47.Rose Afriyie, USA



48.Yasmin Fuseini-Codjoe, USA



49.Ewurabena S. Hutchful, USA



50.Jeanne Barbara Debre, Ghana



51.Selasie Dotse, USA



52.Nana Yankah, Esq., Shia Travel Group, LLC, USA



53.Akua Agyen, USA



54.Amma Gyamfowa, Canada



55.Keya Prempeh, Canada



56.Phillip Adu, Canada



57.Chris Akyah, USA

58.Olivet Aggrey-Fynn Makiava , USA



59.Madonna Kendona, Accra, Ghana



60.Kofi Ofosu, PHD, University of Texas at Austin, USA



61.Elfreda Tetteh, Germany



62.Betty Esi Awuku, The Netherlands



63.Malaka Grant, South Africa



64.Serena Dankwa, University of Bern, Switzerland



65.Yvette Tetteh, Pure and Just Company, Ghana



66.Jessica Longdon, United Kingdom



67.Ayesha Harruna Attah, Senegal



68.Dshamilja Adeifio, University of Teacher Training, Switzerland



69.Maame Akua Marfo, Ghana



70.Sefakor Agbesi, Germany



71.Nnenna Onuoha, Germany



72.Kuukuwa Manful, U.K.



73.Panji Anoff, Pidgen Music, Ghana



74.Selinam Setranah, Ghana



75.Naa Oyo S. Quartey Papafio, Switzerland



76.Anita Enyonam Kwaku (Naa Busuafi), Afed, Ghana



77.Gabriella Rockson, Ghana



78.Hauwa Uthman, Ghana



79.Sel Kofiga, The Slum Studio, Ghana



80.Daniela Gyeabour, Canada

81.Germaine Bombande, Ghana



82.Esinam Agbeyaka, Canada



83.Nana Akua Amoafoa Mensah , Ghana



84.Owiredua Akrofi, UK



85.Nana Aba Armoo-Daniels, USA



86.Dorcas Amoah, Brooklyn, NY



87.Owiredua Akrofi, UK



88.Dorothy L. Hammond, University of Ghana, Ghana



89.Kinna Likimani, Ghana



90.Tawakalitu Braimah, Women in AI, France



91.Nii Kotei Nikoi, PhD, USA



92.Aseye Afi-Djangmah, Ghana



93.Naa Korkoi, Ghana



94.Afia Kwakyewaa Owusu-Nyantakyi, Ghana



95.Fouzia Alhassan, Ghana



96.Justice Okai-Allotey, Humanist Association of Ghana, Ghana



97.Caren Akoto-Adade, Ghana



98.Angela Otoo, Drama Queens, Ghana



99.Jacob Alhassan, Canada



100.Prof. Senam Okudzeto, Director Art in Social Structures, Switzerland



101.Franka Hagan, Ghana



102.Teki Martei, Ghana

Source: Wunpini Mohammed