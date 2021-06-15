Steaman Ghana launches e-commerce platform

Steaman Ghana launches a website that allows use of modern technology

Source: Steaman Ghana

Ghana’s e-commerce space has seen a new entrant with the launch of the Steaman website which is a platform that seeks to facilitate engagement between buyers and sellers and provide quality shopping experience with the use of modern technology.

The Steaman platform provides a wide array of shopping options for buyers ranging from groceries, games, electronic gadgets, phones among others.



Speaking at a launch held on Thursday, June 10, 2021, Nana Obeng Brentum, the First Vice Chair for Steaman Ghana explained that Steaman Ghana has identified some gaps in the e-commerce space that it hopes to fill up and also provide excellent service to Ghanaians.



He noted that while there exists quite a number of online shops, Steaman’s astounding customer service, prompt notifications and delivery schedule places them above the other platforms.



He said that the platform comes with first class technology that provides on-demand delivery service which is trackable by the buyer.



He explained that the app which is available for both android and IOS users is easily accessible and unlike others is quite easy to navigate and place orders.



Nana Brentum also disclosed that there is an opening on the website and app for traders or sellers who seek to engage Steaman and have their goods or service on the platform.

“We believe there is a clarion call for online shopping with the advent of Covid-19. We believe it is time for us to come in and play our part. The launch of Steaman is to help us facilitate trade between vendors and shoppers. We also believe that we have to play our part in developing this great space. E-commerce has been here for some time but we believe that the market is still young and there are great opportunities in there so we want to play our part and develop the space. We are coming to augment what people have started.



“We are coming with a unique proposition that is going to help move the e-commerce space to the next level. We believe that customers ought to have this convenient shopping platform and that is why we have a very operational process supporting a shopping experience. In the advent of COVID-19, people have moved from working into malls to shopping online and we want to give Ghanaians that convenience,” he said.



A demonstration of how the website and apps can be used were done with some journalists having first-hand experience of the seamless and comfortable process and also winning some products.











