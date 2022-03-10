2
Stephen Amoah appointed Non-Executive Director of state-owned GCB Bank

Stephen Amoah Nhyaieso MP Dr Stephen Amoah, Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former MASCLOC boss gets appointment

Stephen Amoah is MP for Nhyiaeso constituency

Daniel Asirifi appointed as non-executive director for GCB Bank

A member of the Finance Committee of Parliament, Stephen Amoah, has been appointed to serve as a Non-Executive Director to the Board of state-owned GCB Bank.

According to a circular issued by the Ghana Stock Exchange on March 8, 2022, Stephen Amoah's appointment took effect from February 2022.

“GCB announces the appointment of Hon Dr. Stephen Amoah as a non-executive director of the board of the bank effective February 24, 2022,” the circular announced.

Dr. Stephen Amoah was first appointed in 2017 by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to serve as Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC).

In 2020, he was elected to serve as Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso constituency in the Ashanti Region.

Meanwhile, in addition to Stephen Amoah, the state-owned GCB Bank has also appointed Daniel Kweku Tweneboah Asirifi to serve as a Non-Executive Director to the Board of the bank.

Daniel Asirifi’s appointment also took effect on February 24 2022.

