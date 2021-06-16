Stonebwoy on Y Leaderboard Series: The successful journey from Ashaiman to the world

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy

Source: YFM

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has engaged in a distinct conversation with host, Rev. Erskine on YFM’s leadership show; Y Leaderboard Series.

Unarguably a great interview, Stonebwoy admitted that the story he shared on the show could be in a book he is soon to release.



From his humble beginnings in Ashaiman, the musician expressed how grateful he was for growing up in such an environment. Stonebwoy states, “Ashaiman taught me all the things I know so far”.



As a lad, the renowned musician dreamt of becoming a military officer even though people in his area saw his potential of becoming a lawyer or doctor.



Speaking on venturing into music, Stonebwoy touted that the gift of making music is an inherent family ability. According to the musician, this gift dates as far back as the era of his great grandmother who was a custodian of music back in the day.



“My talent may be unique but I am definitely not the beginner in the family. My great grandmother was a custodian of music in the traditional setting. I have a cousin in the media. Even my daughter can sing. It is in my family. I sang in church and at home, I was that person that would entertain everybody at home till they fell asleep. I have been composing music since I was in class 5”.

Looking back at how far he has come with his music, Stonebwoy says, “I consider my journey in the music industry as divine and I am so grateful”.



Based on the supportive team he works with as a musician, Stonebwoy gave valuable counsel on working with others when he said: “You must never look down or disrespect your team. Know your direction and have people who equally share in that light to support you”.



The family man made mention of his 4th wedding anniversary which he marks today. On a lighter note, he requested fans to send him MoMo as a gift.



Programmes Manager of YFM Accra, Eddy Blay Jr., was enthused by the interview with Stonebwoy.



“It was an insightful interview with Stonebwoy. He proved that anyone who starts from a humble beginning can make it with consistency. His interview which marks the second interview in this fourth season reiterates our commitment to providing a diverse range of leaders across the industry to meet the needs of our audience”, Eddy Blay Jr. stated.