Stop ‘I want a job mentality’ – Osafo-Maafo to youth

Senior presidential advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, urged the Ghanaian youth to embrace the entrepreneurial agenda currently being championed by the government.



He said young people should do away with the sense of job entitlement and rather take on the mentality of creating their own jobs. He reiterated that the youth should have the mentality of "I am creating a job for myself and others".



Following the above assertion, the presidential adviser stated that the 2022 budget which emphasised the role of entrepreneurship in the development of Ghana was the best budget the country has had so far.

The budget was the best, he said: "because, there are two things in it which are fundamental and these are some entrepreneurship training that we are putting as part of responsibility of government to ensure that the youth is resourced financially to be entrepreneurial, that people cannot use access to funds as a handicap.



"That people can develop skills and become entrepreneurs; the introduction of the E-levy is extremely critical. These two things in this budget, people must hail it, it is fundamentally a good document," he added.



Yaw Osafo-Maafo who made these remarks during the launch of the new Ghana Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Service said TVET was essential for the creation of more entrepreneurs in Ghana.



He said the Ghana TVET Services would help make TVET the driver of Ghana’s development.