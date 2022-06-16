Stop conniving with your employers to pay your pension on a tabletop - SSNIT to workers

Director-General of SSNIT, Dr. Ofori Tenkorang

The Director-General of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) Dr. John Ofori-Tenkoran, has advised employees to stop conniving with their employers to pay them their pension benefits on the tabletop.

He said it would be in the interest of employees to allow their employers to pay their full pension benefit to SSNIT so they will retire with dignity.



He said this at a stakeholder meeting with leaders of Churches and Christian Organisations to find ways to expand and deepen coverage of the Basic National Social Security Scheme to self-employed workers.



The meeting, which was held yesterday, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Accra, forms part of a series of stakeholder engagements to seek stakeholder buy-in and support to extend the coverage of the SSNIT Scheme to the self-employed and workers in the informal sector.



Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang explained the benefits of the SSNIT Scheme and the value they provide to Members, further stressing that once a Member qualifies for a pension, the person receives a monthly pension for life subject to an annual increase.



The SSNIT Scheme offers unique benefits and provides value that no other Pension product offers. The scheme gives superior value to invested Members' contributions. The Trust pays minimum pension by subsidising pensions for pensioners whose salaries were woefully low during active service".

"The Scheme pays invalidity pension regardless of age and with minimal contribution and also the SSNIT Scheme provides a life policy by paying survivors when a Member passes on," he enumerated.



He described SSNIT as second to none when it comes to pension benefits hence the need for Ghanaians to register if they were to do so.



"The SSNIT Scheme is second to none in this country as far as pension is concerned. We are the only scheme that will pay you until death. No other scheme can do that."



Presently, over 14,000 self-employed workers contribute to the SSNIT Pension Scheme. This low coverage is attributed to the nature of the economy of the country, where most people are engaged in their businesses and do not see the need to enrol in the Basic National Social Security Scheme.