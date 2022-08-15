Stop importation of cargo without manifest, air waybills into Ghana - GACL to airlines

File photo

Ghana Airports Company Limited has cautioned airlines and ground handling companies to stop the importation of cargoes without manifest and air waybills into the country.

The cargo manifest is a document that gives details about the goods. It contains the transport documents numbers, consignors, consignees, quantity of goods, types of packages, and descriptions.



Airway bill, on the other hand, is a consignment note that shows the contract between the shipper and courier company.



According to Investopedia, airway bill is a document that accompanies goods shipped by an international air courier to provide detailed information about the shipment.



In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb, the GACL said, "With reference to a directive issued by Ministry of Transport on the above subject, we write to inform you that the importation of air cargo without cargo manifest and Air Waybill cease immediately at Kotoka International Aiport (KIA)."



"This directive is in consonance with provisions in the National Air Cargo and Mail Security Programme that abhor the importation on cargo which have neither cargo manifests nor airway bills," it added.

The Ghana Airports Company Limited noted that airlines that fail to adhere to this directive will be sanctioned.



It noted that GACL will stop the offloading of all unsolicited cargo on arrival at KIA and fine all offending airlines.



