'Stop leaking confidential information, you are hurting government' – NAPO to PC staff

Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Staff of the Petroleum Commission have been cautioned against leaking sensitive information to key players in the petroleum sector.

The sector minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, described the act as unacceptable adding that delicate information made public are usually used against government negatively.



Making the call during the inauguration of Governing Board of the Petroleum Commission, the energy minister urged the board to remain responsible in the management, regulation, and utilisation of petroleum resources.



“If we all look at the gas and oil sector and we are not happy then it means the regulator is either not strong or is not asserting itself, but of more importance is the staff that work at the commission and those passing on confidential information to their friends. Instead of being patriotic, they are rather letting the country down. I hope that you [board] will look into it and the commission will find out what is going on,” Opoku Prempeh cautioned.

“Those who are leaking information and hurting government and the state, we are watching and you must know that there is no ‘sacred cow’ within the Petroleum Commission. Because when the whole of Ghana has decided to go a certain direction, nobody in the commission should feel so knowledgeable that they can outwit the board,” he warned.



Opoku Prempeh further tasked the Board to examine meaningful ways to ensure that the local content law allows for more Ghanaian participation in the petroleum industry.