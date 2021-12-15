Business magnate, Dr Kofi Amoah

Stop saying private sector is the engine of growth – Business mogul

Private sector weak, Kofi Amoah asserts



The sector is haemorrhaging under high credit, Dr Kofi Amoah



Minimize importation of goods, Businessman



Business magnate, Dr Kofi Amoah, has called on government and the general public to stop the ‘colloquial’ saying that private sector is the engine of growth for the Ghanaian economy.



According to him, the private sector is currently not getting enough support to work as expected, describing the sector as weak.

He indicated that private sectors are operating under high credit costs hence, government cannot depend on them to grow the country.



Speaking on GhanaWeb TV's The Lowdown programme, Dr Kofi Amoah entreated the public sector to brace itself up to support the private sector in growing the local economy.



He said, “This song of the private sector is the engine of growth is a broken record. Let’s put it away, it is not helping. The private sector is weak, not permissible enough, it is not supported, the private sector is haemorrhaging under high credit cost so we cannot depend on our private sector to be our engine of growth. Our public sector must come into the picture.”



Dr Kofi Amoah however tasked traders to minimize the importation of basic commodities on the market.



This, he opined, will help grow the local economy.