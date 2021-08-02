Stop using SUDAN IV in palm oil – FDA warns producers

Delese Mimi Darko, CEO of the Food and Drugs Authority

• The FDA has warned against the use of SUDAN IV in locally produced palm oils

• According to the CEO of the Authority, her outfit is on the lookout for offenders



• The Artisanal Palm Oil app has been created to ensure an authentic and healthy sale of palm oil in the Ghanaian market



The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has warned producers of palm oil to desist from adding chemical-based compound, SUDAN IV, to the vegetable end product.



Speaking at the launch of the Artisanal Palm Oil app in Accra last week, the Chief Executive Officer of the FDA, Delese Mimi Darko, said her outfit would hunt for perpetrators who are putting lives in danger through the act.



According to a report by Citi Business, the FDA boss noted, “We would sample and test all palm oil in the market. We are pleading with the producers, wholesalers, retailers and consumers and the public to refrain from the use of Sudan IV in palm oil.”

Delese Mimi Darko further reiterated the FDA’s resolve to fish out and sanction people adding the unwholesome chemicals in their palm oil.



One of the mechanisms to curb the menace, she mentioned, was through sampling and testing palm oils on been sold on the market.



The launch of the software was organised by the Artisanal Palm Oil Millers and Outgrowers Association was under the theme, “Introducing Digital Technology into the Palm Oil Industry to curb the menace of Sudan IV”.



On his part, the President of the Artisanal Palm Oil Millers and Outgrowers Association, Paul Amaning, assured consumers that Association will work with FDA to help filter out the increasing use of Sudan IV in locally produced palm oils.



About the Artisanal Palm Oil app

The purpose of the Artisanal Palm Oil app is to ensure that authentic and healthy palm oil is sold in the Ghanaian market.



The app has functions to detect if the QR code of the branded palm oil is approved by the Food and Drugs Authority.



The app can also display information about the producers of the palm oil with their pictures and location for consumers to easily identify the origin of the product.