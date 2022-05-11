0
Stratcon hits it big at OTC in Houston

Stratcon 76.jpeg Photo to illustrate the story

Wed, 11 May 2022 Source: Stratcon Corporate Affairs

Stratcon Energy & Trading Limited a licensed Bulk Distribution Company (BDC) in Ghana has executed an agreement with InterCapital Energy, LLC and a consortium of Texan oil moguls to secure $130 million at the just-ended Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas.

The agreement was signed by Stratcon Holdings in the exclusive Library of the Post Oak Uptown Houston Hotel.

Stratcon was one of a few Ghanaian companies which exhibited at this year’s OTC with a booth at the pavilion. Stratcon was represented by Mr. Albert Obimpeh-Abedi, Executive Director of Stratcon Holdings, Kadri Lomo, Managing Director of Stratcon Capital, Selorm Okrah, Managing Director of Stratcon Energy DMCC – Dubai, U.A.E. and Alexander Shelev, Managing Director of Stratcon Oil Services.

This new cash injection would be disbursed to shore up trading activities in its subsidiary, Stratcon Energy DMCC, and also to support Stratcon Energy & Trading Ghana’s infrastructure projects which include an offshore LPG floating bulk distribution terminal to service Ghana and West Africa and Dry Dock construction in the Western Region.

Stratcon’s sister company Torrid Global Limited an Oil Marketing Company stands to benefit from this funding by expanding its retail outlets and sales points.





