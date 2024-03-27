Strive for excellence in ST&I reportage - UK urges Ghanaian media professionals

Media professionals at the workshop organised by the British High Commission

Development Director at the British High Commission in Accra, Richard Sandall, has underscored the importance of bridging the gap between scientific advancements and public understanding.

According to him, the media can play a critical role in striving for excellence in Science, Technology and Innovation (ST&I) reportage which is requisite for shaping the future.



“Most of us don’t read many scientific papers as they are published or attend learned symposia. There is often a big barrier between what scientists know and getting that information to the people who can use it – decision-makers, businesses, activists or teachers. That barrier is like a vacuum where information should be.”



The Development Director said this on Monday March 25, 2024, at the opening ceremony of a five-day residential capacity building training workshop for media professionals in Accra.



Sandall further urged for collaboration between scientists and journalists to ensure accurate and engaging Science, Technology and Innovation (ST&I) reporting.



“The UK is a Science, Technology, and Innovation superpower. Science and technology underpin our ambitions both at home and abroad. So, society needs you. That is why perhaps you become journalists. There are few more important stories than how our lives are fundamentally changing and few greater responsibilities than reporting on it,” he stated.

Sandall continued “Your task is not just reporting on scientific and technological breakthroughs but also translating the significance and impact for the broader public.”



He also called on media professionals in Ghana to uphold the principles of accuracy, integrity, and accessibility.



“We need a collective, global effort to build an informed society where science and technology serve the greater good,” Richard Sandall concluded.



The Media-Capacity Enhancement Programme: UK-Ghana Science, Technology and Innovation Strategy – Capacity Building for Excellence in STI, is being organised by the British High Commission in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI) and the Ministry of Information (MoI).



The workshop brought together 20 journalists from around a dozen media houses with a shared commitment to enhance their capabilities in STI reportage.

MA/NOQ



Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel