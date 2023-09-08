Strong legal frameworks make fight against economic crimes easier – EOCO boss

Executive Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah has said a strong legal framework and robust regulatory authorities such as Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Office of the Special Prosecutor, Financial Intelligence Centre, among others will make the fight against economic crimes easier.

According to her, criminals often exploit loopholes in outdated regulations in the financial system and use them to their advantage.



Therefore, the robust system will help forestall economic crime in the financial sector.



Speaking at The International Symposium on Economic Crime at Jesus College in Cambridge on September 7, 2023, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah said, “Effective policing of economically motivated crime at home is facilitated by a robust legal framework and regulatory authorities. Agencies like the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) play a pivotal role in enforcing regulations and ensuring compliance within the financial industry."



Touching on community policing, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah said engagement with the locals plays a vital role in the prevention of financially motivated crimes.



She explained that residents of various communities can report crimes after building trust in the police.

This, she said was a way to ensure law and order in the country.



SA/OGB



