‘Stubborn’ Ofori-Atta is the cause of Ghana’s economic woes - Akandoh

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Member of Parliament for Juaboso

Ranking Member of Parliament’s Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh says Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is the most difficult person to work with.

He claimed the lax-looking minister has made things ‘extremely difficult’ for his committee and does not conform to directives from other committees in parliament as well.



Mr Mintah Akandoh, however, said his working experience with Mr Ofori-Atta is “not the best” after describing him as “stubborn” and a “pretender”.



“When he [Ken Ofori-Atta] comes to parliament for something he’ll be so nice to everyone, after, he will show his true self. He doesn’t listen to anyone,” he said



“I have never seen a finance minister in my entire political life as stubborn as Ken. He is the cause of Ghana’s woes and economy failures,” he told Kwesi Aboagye in an interview on NEAT FM’s morning show, ‘Ghana Montie’.

Mr Mintah Akandoh was discussing claims that Ken Ofori-Atta has not paid National Health Insurance (NHIA) levies collected since July 2021 into the National Health Insurance Fund.



According to the Juaboso MP, this development will have adverse effects on ordinary Ghanaians.



“Since July 2021, the Minister responsible for finance has not paid the levies collected in the name of the National Health Insurance Levy to the National Health Insurance Fund and therefore, the service providers for the scheme are threatening to withdraw their services. This is how bad it is,” he stated whiles addressing the media in Parliament on Thursday.