Student Loan Trust Fund: GHC15 million disbursed to 12,000 students without guarantor - CEO claims

Chief Executive Officer of SLTF, Nana Kwaku Agyei Yeboah

Chief Executive Officer of the Student Loan Trust Fund (SLTF), Nana Kwaku Agyei Yeboah has revealed that some GHC15 million have been disbursed to some 12,000 students in tertiary institutions across the country without guarantees to aid in their education.

Speaking on OTEC FM’s afternoon political show dubbed, ‘Dwabrem’ Mr Asiedu Nkatiah on Friday, August 19, 2022, Nana Agyei Yeboah stated that after the introduction and launch of the 'No Guarantor' policy, the SLTF has upgraded itself to be able to reach out to every Ghanaian student who wishes to acquire a student loan.



He however cautioned against payment of monies by students seeking to acquire loans to any persons as their services are for free. He says the current government has a keen interest in improving students’ status and therefore his outfit is not sleeping on their job.



The CEO explained that all continuing students who are beneficiaries of the Students Loan Scheme in the country were paid in March this year.

Nana Agyei Yeboah told the programme’s host, Prince Nii Ade (Dr. Cash), that everything possible would be done to ensure that payment of funds to students would be made timeously to the beneficiaries to ensure that the students do not have challenges with funding.



Nana Agyei Yeboah appealed to beneficiaries of the scheme to ensure that they voluntarily paid back their loans to ensure that the government got enough funds at all times to run the scheme for the benefit of others.



The CEO said the only people who have so far not been paid were those who have applied but have not completed the submission of the required information to the scheme, and urged them to expedite action in the completion of their documentation and take their biometrics, so they could be paid.



He appealed to those who have not yet applied to the scheme to do so since they could also benefit from the loan which was readily available to all qualified students irrespective of political, social, religious, and ethnic orientation.