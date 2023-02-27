Students loan: Pay qualified applicants immediately – NUGS to government

Cedi

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has said students are at risk of deferring their courses if student loans are not paid immediately.

This follows numerous complaints received by NUGS, from students across the country about the non-payment of student loans despite a long period of applications.



A statement issued by NUGS, Sunday, February 26, 2023, signed by its President, Dennis Appiah Larbi Ampofo, entreated students who are beneficiaries of the loan or have applied to “calm down”



According to the Union, “It is unfortunate to also note that the last semester arrears have also not been paid, this is a huge problem in the face of the current situation in the country with students facing inability to register and continue their academic activity.”



It noted, "At the moment about 70,000 students have applied.”

It indicated that some institutions have issued notices cautioning students about the impending deadline for registration of courses for the academic year which began a few weeks ago.



“KNUST is set to write mid-semester exams from 27 February 2023, it’s unfortunate that several of our students, risk not being able to write exams due to inability to pay their fees as a result of non-payment of student loans,” the statement continued.



NUGS, therefore, called on the Student Loan Trust Fund and the government, to as a matter of urgency, pay qualified applicants of the student loan immediately.