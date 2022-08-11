SuCasa receives overwhelming patronage at the Ecobank - Joy News Habitat fair

Photo to illustrate the story

Source: SuCasa Properties

As a country, living a life of decency underpins our economic stability and development trajectory. One of the areas to guarantee this object goal is the provision of affordable and accessible housing infrastructure.

Unfortunately, though, the country has been confronted with a housing deficit gap, and the statistics put our housing infrastructural deficit gap, presently, at 1.8 million units with a radical housing demand of an average of about 85,000 housing units annually.



Relevant stakeholders and the government are poised to bridge the housing infrastructural deficit gap, but that effort requires a sustainable commitment and practical approach to arriving at any meaningful outcome. Continuous stakeholder engagements at the policy formulation and implementation levels ought to be given the requisite and desirable investment to reap the optimum outcome in this respect.



It is against this backdrop that the Ecobank-Joy News Habitat Fair powered by the Planned City Extension Project in conjunction with Ecobank Ghana PLC, takes its meritorious center stage in a series of organized Exhibitions, leading up to the grand Fair slated for August 24-28, 2022 at the Accra International Conference Center.



The latest of such series of Exhibitions – leading to the Main Fair, which took place at the Accra West Hills Shopping Mall between August 5th through the 7th, 2022, under the theme: “Ecobank-Joy News Habitat Fair Clinic” was such a colorful event, attracting Exhibitors from the Real Estate industry and the general public to interact and trade in their products and services.



Among key participants at the event was SuCasa Properties, which seized the opportunity to showcase, and engage the enthusiastic public about its Affordable Housing offers. With its current projects rolled out at East Legon Hills and Ayi Mensah, the company says, its 2-bedroom Housing facility could be obtained at a competitive price starting at 400,000 Ghana cedis.

The other of its products displayed, included a 3-bedroom housing unit with a Boys Quarters and a 4-bedroom unit also, with a Boys Quarters - which each, goes with a starting value price of 560,000 Ghana cedis and 840,000 Ghana cedis respectively.



SuCasa Properties, also, enticed the participants at the event with its flexible payment options for its various products, out doored during the event. Key amongst the offers included a 3% discount for customers who are able to make outright payments for any of their preferred housing facilities.



The company also, indicated that customers could make a four-monthly payment of 25% of the property value of their choice over the span of the 16 weeks duration when project completion and ownership are to be reached. Again, SuCasa also had a 1 year and 2-year installment payment options with 12 and 15 percent applicable interest rates respectively on this option in order to acquire any of its customer-preferred properties at any of its property locations.



Customers were also, assured of the possibility to request a customized payment option that factors the individual customer’s unique circumstances into the negotiations.



SuCasa’s niche, discovered at the event was its unbeatable pricing value for its various properties and its policy of “100 Percent Guaranteed Cash Back”, which policy principle meant if the company were to default on its commitment to the contractual terms of the project completion by the company on one hand, and property ownership by the consumer on the other, the customer would have the benefit of entitlement to full recovery of the customer’s total invested cash value, except in the cases of Force majeure.

Other Exhibitors at the Fair were: Duraplast, Interplast, Superlock Technologies Ltd., Rent to Own, Elegant Homes, DBS Roofing, and others.



Ecobank Ghana PLC., one of the partner organizers of the event, equally, trumpeted hopes of consumers' ability to source for its various products to fund their home acquisition plans.



Joy News was expressly grateful to Exhibitors who made it to the event as well as the overwhelming response from the general public, and expressed optimism about the impending main event - “The Ecobank-Joy News Habitat Fair” under the theme: “HOME OWNERSHIP, WHERE YOU LIVE MATTERS”, slated for August 24-28, 2022 at the Accra International Conference Center, powered by the Planned City Extension in conjunction with Ecobank Ghana PLC.

















