Subscribers who had their funds locked up due to blocking of their sims would get back their money – Minister

Fri, 9 Jun 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has told parliament that Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) are working with the Bank of Ghana to facilitate the retrieval of funds for individuals whose monies are locked up in mobile money accounts.

The Minister revealed this when she appeared before the House to answer questions about the sim re-registration exercise.

Subscribers, according to her, will not be able to conduct mobile-related transactions with their deactivated SIMs, but their funds will be recovered through the necessary processes.

“We continue to encourage the National Identification Authority (NIA) to assist people to acquire their Ghana Card. We have also been made aware of the difficulties facing subscribers in accessing their funds on their mobile money wallets.

“These subscribers will not be able to transact money mobile-related activities, however, we are working with the Bank of Ghana to ensure that these subscribers are able to retrieve funds upon the presentation of a valid ID and going through the required processes.”

