Subsidy programs responsible for increasing effects of inflation - Jeff Gable

Jeff Gable, Jeff Gable, Chief Economist at ABSA

Mon, 27 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Countries should focus on slowing down demands for products, Jeff Gable advises

Governments are using social funds to subsidize the prices of products

Economic situations globally are worse

The Head of FICC Research and Chief Economist at ABSA Jeff Gable says the continuous introduction of subsidies to cushion citizens amidst the global economic challenges will worsen the effects of inflation on citizens.

Speaking at Citi TV and ISSER’s Cedi Summit in Accra on Monday, Jeff Gable said governments must focus on reducing demand for products rather than subsidizing costs.

He furthered that subsidies are, however, important as part of measures to tackle inflation challenges.

"In Nigeria for instance, almost all of the Federal Government’s funds that are to be set aside to pay for new hospitals, schools, construct roads and energy infrastructure is used to subsidize petrol… Prices are high because the demand for the product supersedes supply. One of the ways of bringing the prices down is to demand less for it. Some of the subsidy programs that exist here actually prolong the [inflation] situation,” he said.

He added that economists at the global level are uncertain of inflation going down.

“Economists are moving the inflation forecasts up and up rapidly… they are uncertain whether any of these things will get better,” he added.

