Successful DDEP will build momentum for external debt restructuring – Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta is confident that the successful implementation of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) will build momentum for the country's external debt restructuring programme.

In an address to Parliament on Thursday, February 16, 2023, the Minister stated that the completion of the DDEP, which was aimed at alleviating the country's debt burden in a transparent and efficient manner, would help pave the way for a much-needed external debt restructuring programme.



The DDEP, part of government’s broader fiscal policy to address the country’s current macroeconomic challenges, restore macro-economic stability and put Ghana on a sustainable path to growth and development, has ended with 85 percent participation.



This success, Mr. Ofori-Atta said, “will also build momentum for the external restructuring programme, which has also commenced.”



He said as part of this process, Ghana has officially asked its bilateral creditors for a Debt Treatment initiative under the G-20 Common framework.



Ken Ofori-Atta also stated that negotiations had already begun with commercial creditors, with the establishment of a Creditor Committee to assess Ghana's request for debt treatment under the Common Framework expected by the end of February.

He further acknowledged the importance of the DDEP in helping the government meet its debt sustainability target of 55% of debt-to-GDP in present value terms by 2028.



"The Government recognises the continued importance of the DDEP in closing the financing gap and enabling the government to meet the debt sustainability target," said Ofori-Atta.



With the successful completion of the DDEP, Ghana is hoping to make headway in restructuring its external debt and reducing its debt burden in the long term.



