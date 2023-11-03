Suhum: ‘Tsofi’ sellers reject FDA’s ban on turkey tail

FDA officials seized large quantities of tsofi from sellers at Suhum and Nsawam

The ban on the sale of 'Tsofi' (turkey tail) by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has sparked a protest by sellers of the delicacy at Suhum Roundabout in the Eastern Region.

The ban, which has been in place in Ghana since 1999 due to health implications, has raised concerns among the sellers who rely on the product for their livelihoods.



Scores of 'Tsofi' sellers took to the streets on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, to express their disapproval of the ban, especially as the yuletide season approaches.



According to the protesting women, the ban unfairly denies them their source of income, which many of them have been engaged in since a young age.



Edith Adumoah, a spokesperson for the protesting sellers, explained that selling 'Tsofi' has been a generational trade passed down from their parents.



She emphasised that the sale of the product predates their birth, and they have relied on it to sustain themselves and their families.

Madam Adumoah poured out their displeasure, speaking on Accra 100.5 FM's 6:00 am news on Wednesday November 1, 2023.



The FDA's ban on 'Tsofi' is being enforced in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, with raids conducted to confiscate any illicitly sold products.



The FDA reiterates that the ban aims to protect the health and well-being of Ghanaians by curbing the consumption of the high-fat 'Tsofi' which has been associated with health concerns when consumed excessively.



The protesters are calling on the government for assistance, as some of them have taken out loans to invest in the sale of 'Tsoi.'



Despite their concerns, the ban on 'Tsofi' remains in effect, with the FDA emphasising the importance of making informed and health-conscious food choices, especially during the festive season.

