8
Menu
Business

Summon Agric Minister over state of poultry industry - Minority Leader tells Parliament

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Agriculture Minister21212 Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Sat, 18 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader, is demanding the urgent summoning of Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the Minister for Food and Agriculture over the state of the poultry industry in the country.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Friday, June 17, 2022, he indicated that, there are some issues such as the scarcity of ingredients like maize for poultry feed and other teething challenges that are gradually crippling the sector.

“There is a seeming problem with the poultry industry in Ghana. Poultry farmers have difficulty accessing what they call poultry feed,” Haruna Iddrisu said.

He noted, “we are already an unacceptable net importer of poultry when we have the capacity and capability to produce the poultry that we nee.”

To Haruna Iddrisu, the poultry industry “remains a major source of employment apart from satisfying the protein needs of Ghanaians.”

The ongoing war in Ukraine has left Ghana and the rest of the world short of important grains.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has publicly expressed concern about the shortage of fertiliser and its relationship with the production of grains.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Save the date’ - Nana Aba Anamoah announces
Hopeson Adorye slams SP
Adom-Otchere slams Togbe Afede's aide on RTI request
How Court of Appeal Judge resigned over the demolition of his residence
NDC MP for Jomoro confirms she holds Ivorian citizenship - Report
Joyce Blessing sent the video to a different man, not me - Husband
Come clean, be transparent' – Christian Council to Akufo-Addo
Nat'l Cathedral: 3 pastors to resign - Captain Smart alleges
Afia Schwar deletes controversial video after Nogokpo struck
NPP MP sends message to Akufo-Addo gov’t