Summon Agric Minister over state of poultry industry - Minority Leader tells Parliament

Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader, is demanding the urgent summoning of Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the Minister for Food and Agriculture over the state of the poultry industry in the country.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Friday, June 17, 2022, he indicated that, there are some issues such as the scarcity of ingredients like maize for poultry feed and other teething challenges that are gradually crippling the sector.



“There is a seeming problem with the poultry industry in Ghana. Poultry farmers have difficulty accessing what they call poultry feed,” Haruna Iddrisu said.



He noted, “we are already an unacceptable net importer of poultry when we have the capacity and capability to produce the poultry that we nee.”

To Haruna Iddrisu, the poultry industry “remains a major source of employment apart from satisfying the protein needs of Ghanaians.”



The ongoing war in Ukraine has left Ghana and the rest of the world short of important grains.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has publicly expressed concern about the shortage of fertiliser and its relationship with the production of grains.