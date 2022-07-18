Sunyani Airport runway extended from 1,280 meters to 1,400 meters

Front view of the Sunyani Airport

The runway of the newly-rehabilitated Sunyani Airport, has been extended from 1,280 meters to 1,400 meters. The extension of the runway from 1,280 meters to 1,400 meters now makes it possible for the airport to accommodate medium-sized jet planes.

This means, once the airport is officially opened for schedule flights, there will be enough capacity as Africa World Airlines (AWA) can operate its jet planes to the airport, to compliment what PassionAir, which has already announced that it would be servicing the airport using Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 will do.



The airport, located in the middle belt of Ghana, has also witnessed the construction of an apron, construction of internal roads and renovation of terminal building. The progress of work to date is about 97%.



Brief background of Sunyani Airport



The Sunyani Airport was originally constructed as an Airstrip, and later upgraded into an airport in 1969. The airport currently has a total runway length of 1,520 meters made up of 1,400 meters paved and 60 meters unpaved Runway End Safety Area (RESA) at both ends.



It had the capacity to handle and process 100 passengers per hour. Since the commencement of commercial operations, the airport has not had any major renovation works, resulting in the poor state of the airport including cracks and potholes on the runway.

In 2015, the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) and Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) shut-down the airport as a precautionary measure to forestall



any disaster. Prior to shutting it down, it was serviced by now defunct domestic airline operator, Starbow.



The rehabilitation and expansion of the airport was carried out in phases. A contract was awarded in 2018 for the rehabilitation of the existing



runway, minimal renovation of the terminal building, construction of some airport internal roads and other auxiliary facilities. Rehabilitation works are almost complete and the airport is to be opened to traffic in the next few months.