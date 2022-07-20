Sunyani Airport to be opened to public soon – Transport Minister

Minister of Transport, Kwasi Ofori Asiamah

Stakeholders in the aviation industry yesterday inspected work at the Sunyani airport to ascertain its readiness for commercial activities to resume.

This would inform regulatory authorities in the sector to make a final determination as to when the airport would be opened for commercial activities to resume at the Sunyani Airport.



The project contractor, Mr Abdul Salam Zabilla Alhassan, told journalists that work on phase one of the Sunyani Airport had been completed, awaiting certification from regulatory authorities.



This came to light when the Minister of Transport, Kwasi Ofori Asiamah, paid a working visit to the facility to inspect the progress of work so far.



He was accompanied by the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Deputy Minister of Aviation, Alhassan Tampuli, Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu Banahene, and some officials from the Ghana Airport Company, Ghana Civil Aviation.



Group Captain, Jarvis Wienna of the Ghana Air force, told journalists that the crew from the Air force would undertake 20 minutes flight around the airport to check the coordinates and route of the airport and submit their report to the Ghana Airport Company.

Mr Asiamah indicated after their assessment that the airport would be open to the public as soon as possible.



The Minister who was impressed with the progress of work at the airport said the delay in reopening the facility was to ensure that work done met required international standards so as to avert any possible disaster in the future.



He said some private Air lines have expressed their readiness to resume operations in Sunyani and appealed to the chiefs and people of the region to bear with government in that direction.



Touching on encroachment around the airport, he explained that his outfit was engaging relevant stakeholders, especially the chiefs, in order to resolve the matter.



The Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu Banahene, on her Part, said she was happy the airport would soon start operations to serve the region and the country, so as to enhance business activities there.

She commended the Minister and government for ensuring that the airport would be open to the public



The Sunyani Airport was temporarily shut down in March 2015 for renovation works due to the extent of visible deterioration of the airfield.



The renovation work had, however, missed several completion deadlines.