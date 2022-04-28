Sunyani Municipal Assembly distributes free coconut seedlings to farmers

Farmers in the Sunyani Municipal Assembly receive free coconut seedlings

The Sunyani Municipal Assembly in the Bono Region through its Agricultural Directorate has distributed some 2,500 coconut seedlings under the government’s flagship programme, Planting for Export and Rural development.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Ansu Kumi, and his Municipal Agriculture Director, Mr. Patrick Dela Newman encouraged the beneficiary farmers from all the farming zones within the Municipality to adopt the intercropping techniques so as to realize all year-round produce to feed the market.



The MCE in a remark noted: “The government is investing so much into Agriculture and since it took over office, thousands of cashew seedlings have been supplied to the municipality for free and under my tenure as the Chief Executive, I opted for coconut seedlings in addition to the cashew seedlings for which reason you are here today to receive these seedlings”.



He held that the future of the country still remains in how the country makes agriculture attractive by way of interventions such as the provision of these inputs and the technical support being rendered through the directorate of which the government has ensured the recruitment of additional Extension officers across the country.

He indicated his readiness to follow up on the farmers together with his workaholic Agriculture Director to ensure the seedlings as received are planted as directed.



He re-echoed the government’s willingness to support the sector and grow it to meet international standards.



He maintained “my Municipal Agric Director has demonstrated so much to the course of this project and we intend to support his office to succeed to the realization of the president’s dream of empowering farmers into the tree crop industry to rake the needed foreign exchange for the growth of the country”