Support fiscal measures proposed in 2023 budget – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

Sat, 3 Dec 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians in these hard times to support the fiscal measures proposed in the 2023 budget for approval by parliament.

The 2023 budget as presented among others is to address debt and fiscal operations to eliminate the structural bottlenecks bedevilling the economy.

Parliament is to conclude the debate on the 2023 budget statement presented by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta in the coming week and subsequently approve the Appropriation Bill.

President Akufo-Addo in his speech during this year’s National Farmers Day event in Koforidua, however, called on Ghanaians to support the measures to achieve the goal of restoring macroeconomic stability.

“I’m optimistic that government’s fiscal measures together with debt operations in the implementation of key structural reforms to eliminate the structural bottlenecks in the economy outlined in the 2023 budget will go a long way to address the economic challenges," he said.

“I call on all Ghanaians in these difficult times to support all these fiscal measures that the government has proposed for approval by Parliament to enable us to achieve the goal of restoring macroeconomic stability and promoting inclusive growth while protecting the poor,” he added.

