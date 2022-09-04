Support for entrepreneurship can impact Ghana's growth – Dr. Adjepong advocates

The Chief Executive Officer of Dophil Group, Dr. Kwaku Adjepong, has emphasised the importance of support for entrepreneurship and its impact on business growth in the country.

According to him, the sector requires additional support to ensure existing and upcoming businesses thrive in a friendly environment.



Taking his turn on BizTech on GhanaWeb TV, the young Dr. Adjepong said although the government is doing its best to ensure entrepreneurship thrives, additional support and investments can help propel Ghana’s fortunes, especially for local businesses.



“Support for entrepreneurship can obviously be better and most entrepreneurs share the same view. It is my hope that many entrepreneurs who are seeking to become change makers in society get this support,” he stated.



Dr. Kwaku Adjepong operates a factory which uses advanced technologies to produce roofing tile sheets to support the building and construction sector through the use of plastic waste – water bottles and sachet rubbers.



Touching further on the unique innovation, he stressed on the advantage of making use of plastic waste to produce diverse products.



Sharing the rationale behind the venture, he explained that, “I was driving through town one day and I saw a lot of filth on the street especially plastic bottles when it rained. I was saddened by this and thought I needed to do something about it.

“…So, I did my research and travelled a number of times to Ukraine to obtain the machines that we use to produce the roofing tiles. I then brought a few Ukrainians to Ghana to help set up the factory and train the personnel who are made up of Ghanaians."



On average, Dr. Adjepong said the factory is able to crash about 10 tons of plastic waste before the tiles are produced.







