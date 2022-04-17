Support our business - Coffin maker to government

Coffins in a shop

Coffin maker bemoan low sales

Help us financially through District Assemblies, Coffin maker to government



Allow artisans to reach their maximum potential, Coffin maker to government



63-year-old Ebenezer Teye has called on government to come to the aid of coffin makers and other artisanal workers to prevent their businesses from collapsing.



According to him, government must support them by organizing exhibition programmes among others, to attract tourists as they showcase their crafts.



He added that government, through the District Assembly, could support artisans with financial assistance and training programmes to help them in their field of work.

This, he said, would increase their productivity, as well as, expand their business.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Teye said, “We need the government to support artisans with development programmes to increase productivity and income among indigenous people to expand the local and foreign market for handicrafts."



“They provide income that complements subsistence agriculture while reinforcing ethnic identity and cultural pride. Programmes can vitalize local artisanship by allowing artisans to reach their maximum potential,” he added.



Mr. Teye noted that his artwork has been recognized internationally to the extent that some customers travel to Ghana to purchase his woodwork or caskets.



According to him, he was featured in Thierry Secretan Historic Magazine ‘Going into Darkness Fantastic Coffins from Africa’ in 1991.