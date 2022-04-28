Support small businesses by paying E-Levy - Finance Ministry to Ghanaians

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

E-Levy rate revised to 1.50%

E-Levy deductions to start in May this year, Ofori-Atta



GH¢6.9 billion to be generated from E-Levy



The campaign for the acceptance of the Electronic Transfer Levy [E-Levy] still thrives as the Ministry of Finance has noted that the payment of E-Levy will be used to support startups, small businesses.



In a series of tweets sighted by GhanaWeb on Thursday, April 28, 2022, the Ministry noted that this will help government's Ghana Beyond Aid agenda.



The Finance Ministry further entreated Ghanaians to honour their tax obligation [E-Levy].

“By paying E-Levy, you are supporting start-ups, #SupportELevy, #YourTaxesAtWork, #GhanaBeyondAid,” one of the tweets read.



“By paying E-Levy, you support small businesses, #SupportELevy, #YourTaxesAtWork, #GhanaBeyondAid,” another stated.



This comes after Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, moved the motion for the passage of the E-Levy bill at a revised rate of 1.5% in Parliament.



The 1.5% levy will be charged on all electronic transfers of about GH¢100. The tax policy is a move by the goverment to widen the country's tax net.



A total of GH¢6.9 billion target would be generated by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the E-Levy is expected to commence in May this year.



