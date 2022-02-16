Suspend illegal electricity service charges – Minority to ECG

Ranking member on Mines and Energy Committee, John Jinapor

The Minority in Parliament has expressed concern over some astronomical increases in service and other related charges of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) averaging at almost 100 percent.

The Minority said it is more worrying that these increments have been carried out in the opaquest and clandestine manner without recourse to any public announcement by the Public Utility and Regulatory Commission (PURC).



The Minority in a statement signed by the Ranking member on Mines and Energy Committee, John Jinapor said, “we completely reject these draconian price hikes given the current economic conditions as well as the surreptitious manner with which the exercise has been carried out.”

According to the Minority MP, this unorthodox approach is in complete violation of laid down processes which require that consumers are notified of such adjustments prior to implementation.



“We, therefore, call for the immediate suspension of these price increments to allow for better consultation and also ensure that due process adheres in this regard,” the statement concluded.