Sustain our operations - VRA 'begs' PURC

VRA demands 37% increment in tariffs

IPPs can pack out if things get worst, VRA makes claim for 37% increment



PURC meets utility companies



Power and Economics Regulations Manager at the Volta River Authority (VRA), Peter Osei-Adjei, has called on the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) to accept their proposal demanding a 37% increment in tariffs.



According to him, the over 60 years power generation company needs to be supported and sustained to withstand any future shocks.



Mr Osei-Adjei stated that Independent Power Producers (IPPs) may turn their backs on them if they face a critical issue, hence, the need for VRA to be equipped to be on a sound footing.

Speaking at a public hearing for a multi-year major tariff review in Accra on Monday, May 16, 2022, he said, "VRA has been in existence for over 60 years and because of prudent management, we still have an asset an Volta River Authority in this country and we are here to tell Ghanaians why we need to sustain this business."



"The other generators, that’s the IPPs who came to help us, if it gets to the worst, they can pack off and go but we will remain in the country. That is why we are here to appeal to the commission that they should consider our plea [37% increment] and make VRA sustainable," he added.



The sustainability of VRA, Mr Osei-Adjei said will increase their production capacity and ensure Ghanaians are provided uninterrupted power supply.



He noted that a total of GH¢7.38million was used in the upgrade of the Aboadze gas interconnection project.



