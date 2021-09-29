Systems to track govt expenditure already in existence – Controller and Accountant General

• Claims that Ghanaians cannot track government's expenditure untrue

• According to the Controller and Accountant General, there are tracking systems to monitor the revenue and expenditure of government



• However, there are some arrears of government accounts that need to be cleared



Controller and Accountant General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, has said systems have been put in place to track the revenue and expenditure of the government.



His comment was in reaction to the recently outdoored Performance Assessment Report by the Economic Governance Platform on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, in Accra.



He also said, part of the arrears of government accounts have been settled and the remainder will be cleared by March 31 next year.



He noted that his outfit has prepared the government accounts, audited them and reports have been issued for the clearance of the arrears.

Speaking on the country's public expenditure during the review of the report, Mr Kwaning-Bosompem said, "I think we have an adequate system in place to track government revenue and expenditure as we speak in 2021…Some years back, government accounts were in arrears for 10 years, it dropped to 5 years and it came in arrears of 2 years but as I speak to you now, we are preparing accounts and submitting it to the Auditor General, clear this before 31st of March the ensuing year and that is what the law says."



"As we speak now, 2020 government account has been prepared, it’s been audited, report issued and you can find a copy on the website of the Controller and Accountant General."



The Controller and Accountant General indicated that the government is trying its best to make sure the country's financial administration is well administered.



It is for this reason, Mr Kwaning-Bosompem said information and/or data on public finances have been published on their website.



